Stoke-on-Trent hit-and-run: Further arrests

The car police believe was involved in the crash on Waterloo Road was later found abandoned

A further three men have been arrested after a 17-year-old mother and her baby were hit by a car in Stoke-on-Trent.

The teenager and her one-year-old daughter were struck in Cobridge on Tuesday and remain in a stable condition in hospital.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were detained in Manchester on Thursday night and a 23-year-old man was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday, police said.

A 26-year-old year-old man arrested on Thursday remains in police custody.

The vehicle police believe was involved in the collision, a silver VW Jetta, was located on Wednesday near to the Burslem campus of Stoke-on-Trent College and is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

