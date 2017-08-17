Staffordshire stations to keep direct London rail link

Image copyright West Midlands Rail Image caption West Midlands Trains Ltd is taking over the routes currently operated by London Midland from December

Train passengers who looked set to lose a rail route to London have been told there will be a direct service.

Earlier this month it was announced the Crewe to London Euston service, currently run by London Midland, would not call at Alsager, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent and Stone.

West Midlands Trains has now confirmed there will be a direct service from December 2018.

The new service will still go into Euston but by a different route.

A West Midlands Rail spokesman said: "The new franchisee - West Midland Trains Ltd - will continue to run direct services to London from Stone, Kidsgrove and Stoke.

"The only difference from December 2018 is that those services will go to Euston via Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Birmingham Airport and Coventry rather than via Tamworth and Lichfield on the Trent Valley line."

Initial news of the cut to the direct London service from those stations triggered many comments on social media.

West Midlands Rail added: "The change of route for London-bound services so they run through the heart of the West Midlands conurbation follows a major public consultation in 2015 when the majority of passengers said they wanted more trains from Stone, Kidsgrove and Stoke to Birmingham."