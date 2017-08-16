Mother and baby critical after Stoke-on-Trent hit-and-run

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Waterloo Road in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent

A teenager and her baby daughter are in a critical condition after being hit by a car which then drove away.

The 17-year-old and her one-year-old daughter were struck by a silver vehicle at Waterloo Road, near the junction with Hawthorne Street, in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent.

The driver of the silver vehicle then drove away towards Hanley, police said.

The injured pair were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

See more stories from Stoke and Staffordshire here

Police are looking for the silver vehicle and also want to trace the driver of a black Audi who may be a witness to the incident.