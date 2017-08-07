IPCC investigates alleged scattering of baby's ashes during search

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Nathan Wright died suddenly in 2014 aged 10 months

The police watchdog is investigating allegations officers scattered the ashes of a couple's dead son from a teddy bear during a house search.

Chelsea Wright, of Rugeley, complained to Staffordshire Police after finding some ashes of her 10-month-old son Nathan on furnishings, the IPCC said.

Officers were searching her partner's flat in relation to a stolen laptop, her solicitors said at the time.

The watchdog described the incident as an "emotive case".

Image copyright Chelsea Wright Image caption An inquest into Nathan's death has yet to take place

Body camera footage and accounts from officers have so far been obtained as part of the investigation, an IPCC spokesman said.

Operations manager Steve Bimson said: "We have met with Ms Wright and her partner to explain our role and we will keep all parties regularly updated on our investigation.

"This is an emotive case and we are conscious of the distress and wider concern this has caused.

"We will be looking at all of the circumstances of this incident and whether there is any organisational learning arising from it."

Ms Wright, who was not suspected of committing any offence, was staying at her boyfriend's home during the search.

An inquest into the death of Nathan, who died suddenly at 10 months old in 2014, is still to take place.