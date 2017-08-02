Masked raiders ram-raid Kings Bromley store to try to take cash machine

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption JCB used in botched Kings Bromley cash machine raid

Masked men used a JCB digger to ram-raid a convenience store and to attempt to take the cash machine.

The group targeted the Co-op on Lichfield Road in Kings Bromley during the early hours.

Caught in the act by police, they escaped in waiting vehicles without the machine, but leaving the shop front significantly damaged.

The JCB was abandoned and is being examined. It is thought to have been stolen from Netherseal, Derbyshire.

Image copyright Chris Randall Image caption The stolen JCB was abandoned at the scene

The attack caused significant damage to the Co-op which is being assessed by structural engineers and the Highways Agency.

The scene was preserved overnight and detectives are investigating.

Det Sgt Michelle Banks, of Staffordshire Police, said: "This is a serious crime resulting in substantial criminal damage to a property. Fortunately, the perpetrators were unsuccessful with their intended goal as the cash machine remains in situ and no money was stolen."