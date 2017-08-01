Man found dead at house in Staffordshire named

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Main Street in Stretton on Saturday evening

Police have named a man who was found dead at an address in Staffordshire.

Francis Lovelock, 64, was found at the property in Main Street, in Stretton, Burton upon Trent, on Saturday.

Staffordshire Police said Mr Lovelock, known as Frank, lived at the address. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as a blunt head injury and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has been released under investigation.

See more stories from across Stoke and Staffordshire here

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A disturbance happened at The Green in Stretton

Officers were called to the property at 20:15 BST on Saturday regarding concerns for him.

A disturbance involving two men happened at The Green in Stretton at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday, 25 July. Officers continue to appeal for witnesses,.