Fire after house 'struck by lightning' near Stafford.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service said the blaze has burned through the roof space

Fire crews are tackling a serious fire at a house, believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the property in Coates Heath at 13:31 on Tuesday, after reports the building was set alight by a bolt of lightning.

It said the fire had burned through the roof space of the home, causing some of the structure to collapse.

Homeowner Simon Stanley said he was "devastated".

Mr Stanley told the BBC: "I was at work at the time and I got a call saying the house had been struck by lightning.

"We only built the house around eight years ago so I'm devastated."

See more updates on this story and more from across Stoke and Staffordshire here

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue tweeted this footage of crews tacking the fire.

Image caption The fire service at the scene of the fire on Tuesday

The fire service said the fire was more difficult to contain due to a limited water supply in the area. It said the service's water carrier was being refilled to put out the blaze.