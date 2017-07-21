Stoke Central election candidate abusive blogs charge

Image caption Ms Fielding Morriss polled 210 votes in the general election

A woman who campaigned to be MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central has been charged with sending offensive material.

Barbara Fielding-Morriss, 78, stood in the general election and the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in February.

She has been charged one count of sending offensive material by public communication network.

The charge relates to online blogs from between September 2016 and February, police said. She will appear before magistrates in September.

Ms Fielding-Morriss, from Draycott, polled 210 votes as an independent candidate in June's general election.

She was detained by police in February following a complaint from a member of the public about her campaign leaflets.

She will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme on 19 September.