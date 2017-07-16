Sexual grooming charge after 'altercation' in Tamworth

Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been charged with attempting to meet a boy under 16 following grooming, and assault.

Staffordshire Police said the 49-year-old was arrested on Friday night following reports of an "altercation" between a man and "several members of the public," in Hockley, Tamworth.

Paul Bryant has been remanded and will appear before magistrates at a later date.

Officers said no child was present at the time of the arrest.

In a separate incident, police arrested a man in Winshill, Burton-upon-Trent, on suspicion of grooming a minor.

The 44-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday evening, following reports of a disturbance between a man and members of the public.

In a statement, police reminded people "not to take matters into their own hands or do anything that could hinder or jeopardise this investigation following the man's arrest."

The force said: "Acts of retaliation will not be tolerated and we will take swift and appropriate action to deal with any offenders accordingly."