Tunstall imam denies eight terrorism charges

Image copyright Google Image caption The mosque at the centre of the allegations is based at High Street, Tunstall

An imam has denied eight terrorism offences including encouraging terrorism and encouraging support for so-called Islamic State.

Kamran Hussain, 39, worked as an imam at a mosque in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June and September 2016 at a mosque on the High Street.

Mr Hussain has been remanded in custody until his trial, due to begin 11 September at the Old Bailey.

See more stories from Stoke and Staffordshire here

He appeared via video link at the Old Bailey from Wandsworth prison on Thursday.

The eight charges include six counts of encouraging terrorism between 24 June and 16 September 2016 and two of encouraging support for so-called Islamic State.