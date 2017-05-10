Drayton Manor Theme Park remains shut after girl, 11, dies

Image caption Emergency services rushed to the park after reports someone had fallen in the water on Splash Canyon

A theme park where an 11-year-old girl died after falling from a water ride is to remain closed for the day as "a mark of respect".

The child fell out of a boat on the Splash Canyon attraction during a school trip to Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire on Tuesday.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is making inquiries.

The pupil's school, Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester, will also be closed on Wednesday.

Drayton Manor officials wrote on Facebook: "The HSE have not asked us to close the park. The decision has come from the team and the Bryan family as a mark of respect to the girl's family."

In a statement, the integrated Islamic day school asked that the year 6 pupil's family and the school community be given "time to grieve".

It added it was providing support to pupils and staff and "liaising with the relevant authorities".

Image copyright ThemeParks.ie Image caption Splash Canyon opened in 1993 and features up to 21 boats

The ride, which opened in 1993 and features up to 21 boats each with a capacity of six people, closed following the incident at the park near Tamworth.

Offering a "a wild ride" with "fast-flowing rapids", riders must be at least 0.9m (3ft) tall, although those under 1.1m must be accompanied by an adult.

On Tuesday, park company director George Bryan, whose grandfather opened the site in the 1950s, said he was "truly shocked and devastated" by the death.

He said specially-trained staff were on the scene "immediately" after the alarm was raised.

Image copyright PA Image caption Staffordshire Police said the girl's family were being supported

Staffordshire County Council leader Philip Atkins said the Bryan family would be "absolutely devastated" by the accident and would "undoubtedly do all they can to help find out how this tragic accident occurred".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the theme park on Tuesday and sent paramedics by land and air to the site.

A spokesman said crews discovered a girl "with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff".

She was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.