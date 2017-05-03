Stoke-on-Trent trauma centre best for saving lives

Image caption The centre is based at Royal Stoke University Hospital

A major trauma centre in Stoke-on-Trent has been rated the best in the country for saving the lives of patients.

The University Hospitals of North Midlands Major Trauma Centre has the best total rolling survival rates of any adult major trauma single site centre since 2013.

Latest statistics show that for every 1,000 people treated in the last four years, 13 more survived than expected.

The centre is based at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Medical director Dr John Oxtoby, described it as a "huge accomplishment".

See more stories from across Stoke and Staffordshire here

The figures come from the Trauma Audit and Research Network, an independent monitor of trauma care in England and Wales.

The data shows the centre also had the best survival rates for adult major trauma in 2015-16, when there were 15 extra survivors per 1,000 patients than expected.

"To have the best survival rates over four years of any major trauma centre is a phenomenal achievement," Dr Oxtoby added.

The centre treats patients from as far away as north Wales and the Peak District.

Those treated include people seriously injured in incidents such as vehicle crashes, falls, or assaults.