Sports drinks tins 'explode' in M6 lorry fire in Staffordshire

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Central Motorway Police Group tweeted that tins were 'exploding' in the fire

A fire in a lorry carrying tins of sports drink powder, which then started to explode, has closed part of a motorway.

Fire crews were called to the M6 between junctions 14 and 15 northbound, near Stafford Services, at about 05:13 GMT.

Central Motorway Police Group later tweeted that some of the tins "are still exploding".

Highways England said the road was expected to be shut until 12:30 GMT.

See more stories from across Stoke and Staffordshire here

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the lorry was carrying white goods, grain and Easter eggs

Image copyright CMPG Image caption The motorway was expected to be closed for the morning

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Crews assess the extent of the damage following the blaze

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the lorry was carrying Easter eggs, along with floor tiles, white goods and grain and the driver was out of the vehicle at the time and suffered shock.

A spokesman said the fire started at the back of the lorry and early indications were that it was "to do with the brakes".

Highways England said at just before 07:30 GMT, one lane past the scene had been opened to release "trapped traffic" but later closed again.

The closure was also leading to delays on surrounding routes.