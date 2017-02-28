Friends dig up Britain's 'oldest' Iron Age gold in Staffordshire

Two friends have described the moment they found buried Iron Age gold in a farmer's field.

Detectorist Mark Hambleton said his legs ''went to jelly" when his friend held up a piece of jewellery known as a torc at Leekfrith in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

The find, known as the Leekfrith Iron Age Torcs, is probably the earliest Iron Age gold work ever discovered in Britain according to Dr Julia Farley from the British Museum. "This unique find is of international importance," she said.

The gold has been formally declared treasure by a coroner and a valuation will now take place.