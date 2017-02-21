Tunstall imam in court over mosque terror charges

Image copyright Google Image caption The mosque at the centre of the allegations is based in High Street, Tunstall

An "influential" imam accused of encouraging support for so-called Islamic State at a mosque has appeared in court.

Kamran Sabir Hussain faces eight terrorism charges in connection with his work in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent.

He is accused of influencing his congregation to carry out terrorist acts.

The 39-year-old, of Knightsbridge Way, Tunstall, was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Karen Jones described Mr Hussain as a "prominent and influential person in the community".

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June and September 2016.

Mr Hussain is accused of publishing a statement which intended, or was reckless, as to whether members of the public would be encouraged or induced by the statement to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.

Matt Foot, defending, told the court Mr Hussain intended to plead not guilty.

He is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on 17 March.