Boy, 4, 'scarred for life' in Stoke-on-Trent dog attack

The owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier walked off after it attacked a four-year-old boy leaving him needing plastic surgery.

The boy, who will be scarred for life, was walking with his mother, brother and sister in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, when the dog bit his face.

The owner then called for the dog and left the scene, something police have described as "staggering".

The boy's mother Gemma said it happened very fast and found her son crying.

"All I saw was my son sitting on the floor crying," she told BBC News.

"We were just walking across what we call the Black Path and my son fell and my daughter started screaming."

She said the plastic surgeon confirmed a facial muscle had been damaged and that her son may also have speech problems.

Sgt Andrew Bryan said they wanted to trace the owner following the incident on Sunday afternoon.

"The fact the owner walked off without offering to help the boy and his mother is staggering," he said.

"We need to find this dog quickly so we can prevent it biting other innocent people."

Gemma, who did not want the family's full identity to be revealed, added: "All people at some point have some human level of decency and in this day and age you'd expect them to stop."

The dog is described as a brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was off its lead and being walked by a white male in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing black trainers, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody or coat.