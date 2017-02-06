Nigel Farage dodges egg on UKIP campaign trail in Stoke-on-Trent

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The former UKIP leader was in Stoke-on-Trent with his successor Paul Nuttall

Nigel Farage dodged an egg that was pelted at him on the campaign trail in Stoke-on-Trent.

The former UKIP leader was in the city with his successor Paul Nuttall, who is standing in the seat vacated by Tristram Hunt.

The egg, said to have been thrown by a youth, was launched at the UKIP pair in the Hanley area earlier.

It comes after Mr Farage's wife Kirsten said she and her husband had been living "separate lives for some years".

She said the former UKIP leader had moved out of the family home in Kent and the situation "suits everyone" involved. They married in 1999 and have two children.

Stoke Central by-election candidates list

Mr Farage and Mr Nuttall were in Stoke-on-Trent ahead of a campaign event.

The Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election, to be held on 23 February, was triggered by Labour MP Mr Hunt's decision to quit Parliament for a job at the V&A museum in London.