Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Philip Barlow was arrested at his home where he was found covered in blood

A man has been jailed for life after admitting stabbing a woman to death at a house in Staffordshire.

The body of Fay Daniels, 30, was discovered at a property in Victoria Street, Chesterton, on 24 April, Stafford Crown Court was told.

Phillip Barlow, 36, pleaded guilty to killing Ms Daniel's at his home. He had known her for several years.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 12 years and six months in jail.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Fay Daniels was found in the house with multiple stab wounds in April

Ms Daniels was discovered in the back garden of Barlow's home after a neighbour alerted police, the court heard.

Barlow was found inside the property in blood-stained clothing and was charged with her murder the following day, police said.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Daniels' death was caused by multiple stab wounds to her face and neck.

A statement from her family said: "We have received justice but no amount of sentence was ever going to be enough as we are the ones facing the true life sentence, which is without Fay.

"We are heartbroken. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed."