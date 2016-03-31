Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bethany Gallimore spoke out to stop her bullies targeting anyone else

A mother whose daughter's brutal attack by bullies was posted online has hit out at critics who have blamed her parents for the assault.

Bethany Gallimore, 14, was kicked and stamped on by the gang in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire at 22:30 BST on Sunday.

But several internet users have criticised parents Denise and Daniel for being at the pub on the night, and allowing their daughter out late.

The footage of the attack has now been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Mrs Gallimore, of Mow Cop, said she had spoken to her daughter on the phone at 21:00, when she said a friend's mother was due to pick them up.

Image copyright Other Image caption Bethany was filmed getting up from the attack with blood pouring from her face

She added: "I wasn't aware she was still out until someone told me at quarter past ten and that's when I rang her and told her come straight to me and we would get a taxi home. This is when the attack happened.

"Believe me, I wish to God I was at home with my baby girl that night. But are we not allowed a night out?

"Should we have known she was going to be the victim of that disgusting attack that night?

"It was the first time we had been out since before Christmas and will definitely be the last unless I know all my children are in a safe place with family or friends."

Image copyright Rebecca Woods Image caption The attack happened in Whitehall Avenue, Kidsgrove

Bethany spotted the video had been posted on Facebook hours after the attack.

Despite the traumatic experience, the Gallimores say they have received messages of support from all over the world.

British model Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace posted on Twitter that she would like to meet Bethany because she too had been a victim of bullying, adding that she was hospitalised for a week.

Staffordshire Police said three teenagers had been arrested and bailed.