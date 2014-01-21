A house fire which led to the death of a 70-year-old woman was caused by discarded cigarettes, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Diane Eunice Moorhead was found by firefighters at a flat in Ripon Road, Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent at 10:10 GMT on Sunday. She later died in hospital.

Investigating officers said cigarette ends had been dropped onto the floor among piles of newspapers.

They said the flat was not fitted with smoke alarms.

A 43-year-old man in a neighbouring flat was rescued and treated for smoke inhalation, the fire service said.