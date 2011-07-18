Fake ID use in Stoke on Trent pubs and clubs tackled

The use of fake IDs at pubs and clubs is being tackled in an initiative across Stoke-on-Trent.

The awareness operation involves the Nightlife Partnership, which includes businesses and agencies such as the police and city council.

Fake ID will be seized and advice given in the operation between Monday night and Saturday, organisers said.

The city's trading standards team will look to take action against suppliers of fake ID.

The operation is running to deal with people who use fake or altered identification to get into venues or for purchasing alcohol either directly or by proxy.

Organisers said following the discovery of fake ID it was being planned to contact parents with information.

They added there were consequences to licensees and their staff if entry was gained to venues with such ID.

A full evaluation will take place after the week-long initiative to determine whether or not there was a problem in the city.