Stoke-on-Trent bus station work enters next phase

Equipment is to be moved on to the site of Stoke-on-Trent's new bus station as the next phase of work is due to start.

The work is due to end by autumn next year at the John Street site, while the current station will be demolished to make way for a £350m shopping centre.

Preliminary site preparations have ended, the city council said.

Work will involve ground stabilisation to prepare the area for a wave-inspired station design to be created.

Hoardings were put up around the old surface car park at the site of the new station earlier this year.

The site of the existing East West Centre will be transformed to create a new 650,000 sq ft regional shopping centre.

It will include a department store, new shops, cafes, restaurants, public spaces, a multi-screen cinema and a hotel.