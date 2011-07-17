Fawlty Towers script auctioned for New Vic Theatre

Image caption Fawlty Towers is hailed as one of the greatest British sitcoms ever made

An original Fawlty Towers script belonging to Prunella Scales has been sold at auction to raise money for north Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre.

The actress, who played Sybil in the sitcom, donated it to the New Vic in memory of the theatre's founder Peter Cheeseman who died last year.

The script fetched more than £2,000 at Sotheby's.

Other lots in the sale included the manuscript of Jane Austen's unfinished novel which sold for almost £1 million.

The auctioned lot was for a script of an episode from the second series, called The Psychiatrist.

Nick Jones, general manager of the Newcastle-under-Lyme threatre, said: "We're immensely grateful to Prunella for donating such a treasured token from her career.

"I know that both Prunella and Timothy [her husband] were big fans of Peter and his work with local people here in Staffordshire.

"This money will go towards preserving his legacy for the benefit of future generations."