Teenager charged with girl abduction in Hanley

A teenager from Stoke-on-Trent accused of abducting of a 10-year-old girl has been remanded in custody by magistrates.

Daniel Carter, 18, from Leonard Street, Burslem, is alleged to have grabbed the girl in Central Forest Park, Hanley.

Staffordshire Police said the girl was not hurt in the incident which took place on Sunday 10 July.

Mr Carter is due to appear again at North Staffordshire Magistrates' Court in Fenton on 20 July.

A second man, aged 16, has also been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been bailed, pending further inquiries.