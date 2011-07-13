Kyle Bartlett dies after Stoke-on-Trent scooter crash

A teenager has died in hospital six days after he was seriously hurt in a crash involving a scooter and a car.

Kyle Bartlett, 16, from Stoke-on-Trent, sustained critical injuries in the collision on Weston Road on 6 July.

A boy aged 15, who was also injured in the incident, has been released from hospital.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating as a police officer had spotted one of the boys was not wearing a helmet.

Police officers had been dealing with a separate case in nearby Weston Coyney Road before the collision.

The IPCC has been investigating the police response and any vehicle pursuit.

The watchdog has said it would be "investigating whether any vehicle pursuit took place, whether a police vehicle attempted to stop the motor scooter, and if so, whether appropriate policies were followed".

Staffordshire Police said its thoughts were with his family and friends "at this very difficult time".