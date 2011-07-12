Pest control shared by two Staffordshire councils
Two Staffordshire councils are looking to save more than £60,000 by joining forces to run a pest control service.
Five pest control officers have been covering both council areas in the initiative involving Stafford Borough and South Staffordshire authorities.
South Staffordshire said residents could rest assured they would get "the same top quality service".
Stafford said it was important that councils continued to support "important front-line services".