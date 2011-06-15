Leek Post owners agree to sell titles

The Leek Post and three other titles are to be sold by Northcliffe Media.

The group agreed to sell the Leek Post and Times; Uttoxeter Post and Times; Moorlands Advertiser and South Cheshire Advertiser to Iliffe News & Media.

A spokesman said it would enable the company to concentrate on developing its Stoke portfolio.

The sale is subject to the appropriate legal consultation with the employees of the Post and Times, Northcliffe Media said.

Staffordshire Newspapers is part of Northcliffe News and Media which owns four regional newspaper publishing firms, a digital media division and is the owner of Channel Television.

Northcliffe Media has a portfolio of 115 newspapers across the UK, Central and Eastern Europe.