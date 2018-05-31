Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner's body was found in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A 73-year-old woman has been found dead in the living room of a house in Barnsley, sparking a murder inquiry.

Her body was discovered with numerous injuries at the property on Roy Kilner Road, in the Wombwell area, at about 07:45 BST, South Yorkshire Police said.

The victim is yet to be identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place "in the coming days" to establish her cause of death.

Detectives said it seemed there was no sign of a forced entry into the house.

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said police were trying to identify the woman's next of kin "and inform the family of the tragic loss".

She appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

Roy Kilner Road has been closed and is expected to remain shut for the rest of the day.