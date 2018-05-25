Image copyright PA Image caption The boy was taken to hospital but died later

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Sheffield, the second fatal stabbing in the city in a week.

The boy was attacked in Lowedges Road, in the Lowedges district, at about 19:50 BST on Thursday. He died about an hour later in hospital.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is in custody on suspicion of murder, said South Yorkshire Police.

Even before this latest stabbing, police in the city said there was "huge concern" about knife crime.

Police have asked for witnesses to contact them especially if they have any dashcam footage as the investigation, involving a "vast" number of officers continues.

The stabbing is not linked to the one two days earlier, when 19-year-old Ryan Jowle in the Woodhouse area of the city, said police.

In March, 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was also killed in the Burngreave area.

Ch Supt Stuart Barton said the latest stabbing might not be a random attack but contain "a degree of targeting".



The force is considering additional powers of stop-and-search in parts of the city.

"We're looking at certain areas if necessary - we have to look at doing that," he said.

Ch Supt Barton, the Sheffield commander, was asked on Wednesday about the level of knife crime in the city in recent months.

"It's a huge concern to the force. It's a huge concern nationally, not just in Sheffield.

"What I can say is that we continue to do what we can to work with people in schools, work within the city centre night-time operation.

"But the answers to knife crime lies with the people who carry those knives", he said.

The scene of the boy's death was marked with a white forensics tent on the side of the main A61 route from Sheffield to Chesterfield.

One carriageway of the road is closed and the cordon is expected to remain in place until the early evening, said police.