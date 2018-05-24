Woman dies after Barnsley burning house rescue
- 24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire.
The house, in Coniston Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was full of smoke when firefighters went into it at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday, fire officials said.
The woman was rescued from the property but later died.
No-one else was thought to have been in the building, the service added. An investigation is to take place to determine the cause of the fire.