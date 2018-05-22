Image caption Khurram Javed is on trial at Sheffield Crown court accused of sexual assault and rape

A woman who says she was sexually abused as a child "made up" up her story to further the English Defence League's anti-Islamic campaign and to claim compensation, a court has heard.

The woman, now in her 20s, alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by takeaway driver Khurram Javed in 2008.

Giving evidence at Sheffield Crown Court she said claims she had lied about the abuse were "totally untrue".

Mr Javed, 35, of Clifton Crescent, in Rotherham, denies the charges.

The woman, who cannot be named due to the nature of the allegations, said she was aged between 12 and 13 when she was assaulted by Mr Javed.

She said he sexually abused her an alleyway at the side of the Sizzling Wok takeaway in Bardsley Moor Road, in Rotherham.

The court heard she had also been involved in a previous investigation into alleged sexual abuse in 2008 and had received compensation as a result.

Asked why she had not made a claim against Mr Javed at the time she said: "Because I was blocking a lot of it out."

The court also heard she had attended English Defence League (EDL) speeches about "Muslim grooming", although she said she had not been involved with the far-right group for more than a year.

Addressing the witness, defence barrister Patrick Cassidy said: "I'm suggesting that in this particular case you have not told the truth about what happened in 2008.

"And that your account is made up in part to gain further compensation and in part to carry on the campaign in relation to Muslims."

Mr Javed denies two counts of sexual assault in relation to the alleged incident.

He also denies a further charge of sexual assault and one count of rape relating to a second complainant.

The trial continues