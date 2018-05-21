Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The crash happened on a roundabout in Tinsley, Sheffield, on Sunday evening

Two sports cars worth a combined £250,000 have been wrecked in a crash.

The collision between a Ferrari 458 and a Porsche 718 happened at a roundabout in Tinsley, Sheffield, at 19:55 BST on Sunday.

Police said the impact caused the red Porsche to roll over and land on its back wheels.

The car's driver, a 26-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the £200,000 Ferrari was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Image caption The driver of the Ferrari 458 had left the scene by the time police arrived

South Yorkshire Police appealed for information and said detectives were keen to talk to anybody who witnessed the "manner of driving prior to the collision".