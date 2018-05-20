A woman found dead in the centre of Barnsley suffered "a very severe" attack, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation after the discovery of Claire Louise Smith's body on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who was from the Barnsley town centre area, was found at 06:50 BST in Union Street.

Her family has been informed and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Supt Phil Etheridge said: "We are still in the early stages of this investigation, which is now being treated as a murder inquiry.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area or has any information that may assist with our investigation."