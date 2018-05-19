Image copyright @SheffieldEyes Image caption The car ploughed through a wall and ended up upside down in the water

A man has died after the car he was in plunged off a road and into a large mill pond in South Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old was in a black Vauxhall Corsa that left Abbeydale Road South around 03:45 BST this morning.

The accident was near Abbeydale Industrial hamlet in Sheffield.

People living near the scene told a news agency they were woken by a bang and found the car had gone through a wall and was upside down in the water.