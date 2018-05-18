Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A survivor of the Manchester attack invites a victim's grandmother to the royal wedding.

A Sheffield schoolgirl who survived the Manchester Arena attack has invited the grandmother of one of the victims to attend the royal wedding with her.

Instead of asking her mother, 12-year-old Amelia Thompson asked Sharon Goodman to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this weekend.

Mrs Goodman lost her granddaughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Amelia said she made the gesture "just to put a smile on her face".

Her mother Lisa Newton said she didn't mind her daughter not inviting her if it would make someone else happy.

"Obviously the 22 people that died can never be forgotten," Mrs Newton said.

"Their family lost something so precious and I've still got Amelia, we can still experience things like that on Saturday."

Mrs Newton said her daughter would take a candle to Windsor Castle and light it in St George's Chapel on 22 May to mark a year since the attack.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device as 14,000 people streamed out of the concert. More than 700 people were injured.

Amelia is one of 1,200 public invitees to Saturday's wedding.

Those present will be able to watch the arrival and departure of the bride and groom, Kensington Palace has said.

In total, 2,640 people will be given access to the grounds for the wedding.

Charity workers, school children, royal household members and Windsor residents are among those invited.

A statement from Kensington Palace said Ms Markle and Prince Harry wanted "members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too".

It added: "This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom."