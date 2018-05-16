Image copyright South Yorkshire fire & Rescue Image caption Crews spent two hours at the scene

Dozens of pigs have died in a suspected arson attack on a farm building in South Yorkshire.

About 20 firefighters were called to Bleach Croft Farm off Barnsley Road in Cudworth on Tuesday evening.

South Yorkshire Police said they understood "around 65 pigs died", leaving the farmer "extremely distressed".

The barn where the pigs were being housed was also extensively damaged in the blaze.

Fire crews spent two hours tackling the flames after the initial call at 19:35 BST.

Police officers and fire investigators at the scene said it was "being treated as suspected arson".

Det Insp Mark Monteiro said: "I would like to offer my reassurance that a full investigation is now ongoing and we are working in partnership with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry.

"At this time the incident is currently being treated as arson and I would encourage anyone who may have any information to please report it.

"This incident has caused extreme distress to the farmer owner and we are committed to establishing the exact circumstances."

In a statement South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "When the crews arrived, the roof of a barn was well alight.

"Several pigs survived the blaze but unfortunately a number of them have died in the incident."