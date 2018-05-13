A spate of incidents across Sheffield where a man posed as a police officer to gain entry to homes has prompted a warning.

On Friday an 88-year-old's home in Gleadless was targeted, with the man telling the resident he needed to see how much cash he had in the house.

Although he was persistent, the man left without entering the property.

Six similar incidents have been reported in the city in the past two weeks, South Yorkshire Police said.

They were in the Hillsborough, Gleadless, Totley, Woodhouse, Broomhill and Heeley areas.

The force said genuine officers always carry photo warrant cards and would never demand to see cash unless they were attending a property with a valid search warrant.

The man seen in Gleadless on Friday is described as white, aged about 30 and was wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black cap.