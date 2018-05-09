Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption As a result of Owen Scott's actions, one of his daughters will be wheelchair-dependent for the rest of her life

A man who tried to kill his three children and step-daughter in a hammer attack before a crashing his car at 92mph has had his jail term increased.

Owen Scott had been jailed for life for four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving after the crash near Penistone, South Yorkshire.

Scott, 29, of Hampshire, had his minimum term increased by the Court of Appeal from 14 to 24 years.

The children were inside the car when he crashed it into a pub last August.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged 21 months and nine months, were seriously injured with all four youngsters suffering brain damage in the crash.

As a result of her injuries, one of his daughters will be wheelchair-dependent for the rest of her life.

Challenging the original sentence, Solicitor General Robert Buckland said the 14-year term for Scott, from Fawley, had been unduly lenient.