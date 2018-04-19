Image caption Bransby Street, in Sheffield, has been cordoned off by police

Witnesses have reported hearing multiple gunshots during an apparent drive-by shooting in Sheffield.

Police cordoned off Bransby Street after a downstairs window in one of the houses was broken.

A witness said she heard gunshots "in quick succession" followed by the sound of a car driving away.

South Yorkshire Police said officers attended the scene at about 23:10 BST on Wednesday "following reports of gunshots being heard".

Media caption Residents near Sheffield shooting incident report rapid gunfire

Image caption The downstairs window of a house on the street has been broken

Image caption A number of police evidence markers can be seen in the street

One woman told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I heard what sounded like multiple gunshots in quick succession then I heard something smashing, like a window, and then a car driving off.

"I was in shock. I came downstairs to see if my housemates had heard anything and then we rang the police."

Another woman said it sounded like something "from a video game".