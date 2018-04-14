A man has been shot in the legs in a "targeted" street attack in Sheffield.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was approached by several men after leaving a house in Nodder Road at around 01:00 BST.

One of the group opened fire, leaving the victim with leg injuries which police said were not life-threatening. The group left in a white people carrier.

A man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assault and firearms offences.

Det Insp Stuart Hall said: "I fully appreciate that incidents of this nature are alarming, however we do believe this to be a targeted attack."