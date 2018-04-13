Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Dale Cheetham was jailed for 14-and-a-half years

A man has been jailed for beating a police officer around the head with his own handcuffs in a "relentless" attack.

Dale Cheetham, 22, used the handcuffs as a "knuckleduster" to assault Sgt Richard Pettican on 19 September in Doncaster.

Sgt Pettican suffered gashes to his head, could not return to work for four months, and still has memory loss.

Cheetham, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court.

At about 08:00 BST Cheetham crashed a stolen car in Cleveland Street, the court heard.

Sgt Pettican then chased him into an alley where Cheetham punched the officer several times in the head and threw him to the floor.

Image caption The attack took place in an alleyway near Sheardown Street in Doncaster

"As the officer lay on the floor Cheetham took his handcuffs and used them as a knuckleduster to punch the officer in the head," prosecutor Tim Savage said.

A witness later told police: "I felt shocked by the level of violence. He was just relentless."

As a result of the attack, Sgt Pettican suffers from memory loss and struggles with concentration and finishing sentences.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Sgt Pettican suffered several gashes to his head

Defending, Paul O'Shea read out a letter from Cheetham to Sgt Pettican in which said he would be "haunted by my actions and the damage I have caused and I am truly sorry".

The court heard the car Cheetham was driving at the time had been stolen at knifepoint by him at about 05:30 GMT in Bolton upon Dearne.

Judge Robert Moore said he went "completely off the rails".

Cheetham pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a bladed article, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and assault.