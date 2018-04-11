Image caption Hatfield House Lane and Winkley Terrace have been closed as a result of the leak

A number of homes have been evacuated as a result of a gas leak.

Cadent Gas, formerly National Grid Gas, said the leak in Hatfield House Lane, Sheffield, was caused by workmen damaging one of its gas mains.

Hatfield House Lane and Winkley Terrace have been closed as a result of the incident, which was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday.

Work to repair the leak is ongoing but South Yorkshire Police has said it may take several hours to complete.

About 20 people have been taken to the nearby Concord Sports Centre while repair work is carried out.

One woman said she had been woken up and told to leave her house by the police.

"I heard this banging on my door and the police said there had been a major gas leak and we had to get out," she said.

"It was quite scary."

Image caption Work to repair the leak is ongoing

A spokesman for Cadent Gas said: "In the early hours of this morning third party contractors carrying out work in the road damaged one of our gas mains.

"We are currently on site and are doing all we can to fix it as soon as possible."

The spokesman added the homes had been evacuated as a "precaution".

Gas supplies to the area have not been affected, said Cadent.