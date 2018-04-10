Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Woman killed and another seriously injured in crash with concrete mixer lorry

  • 10 April 2018
Image caption The crash took place on Industry Road, Barnsley on Monday afternoon

A 29-year-old woman was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving two cars and a concrete mixer lorry in Barnsley.

Police said a 27-year-old woman travelling in the same car suffered "life-threatening injuries."

The women were in a Citroen C1 that was in collision with a Vauxhall Vectra and the lorry on Industry Road at about 13:40 BST on Monday.

The driver of the lorry and the man driving the Vectra were not injured.

