Image caption Air cadets from across the north of England took part in the parade

A thousand air cadets have marched through Doncaster to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

The parade began at the town's council offices at about 13:30 BST and culminated with a special service at Doncaster Minster.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) was formed on the 1 April 1918.

Cadet Warrant Officer Robert Lloyd, 18, who took part in the event, said it had been "a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of such a big parade".

Image copyright Flt Lt Bulmer Image caption (L-R) Commandant air cadet Dawn McCafferty, Air Marshal Julian Young and honorary Group Captain Carol Vorderman attended the parade

Image copyright Flt Lt Bulmer Image caption The Air cadets marched past Doncaster's Mansion House

Image caption The event culminated with a special service at Doncaster Minster

The parade was also attended by TV personality Carol Vorderman, who is an ambassador for the Air Cadets.

She said: "It's an honour to be part of such a wonderful parade with over a thousand cadets who are commemorating the birthday of the oldest air force in the world; the RAF."

There are more than 42,000 Air Cadets and about 1,200 squadrons and units.