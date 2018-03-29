Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Melissa Wood and Christopher Linley died at Doncaster Station on Tuesday

A couple who died when they were hit by a train at Doncaster Station have been named by police.

Melissa Wood, 27, and Christopher Linley, 34, were struck at about 20:20 BST on Tuesday.

One eyewitness told the Doncaster Free Press the couple were "hugging" when they fell in front of the train.

Ms Wood's family said her death had left a "huge gap in the hearts of all". British Transport Police (BTP) are not treating the deaths as suspicious.

However, officers are keen to establish the couple's movements prior to the incident.

A BTP spokesperson said: "At 6.46pm, a man and woman were seen on CCTV arriving at the station.

"They moved around the concourse and various platforms, occasionally sitting in waiting rooms.

"At 8.23pm, they were struck by a train on the tracks at Platform 1.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at the station and saw the two people beforehand, or saw the incident, and haven't spoken to police yet."