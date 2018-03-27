Image copyright Google Image caption The Waggon and Horses on Abbeydale Road South borders Millhouses Park

A pub's plans to turn part of a Sheffield park into a beer garden have prompted 1,700 objections.

True North, which runs the Waggon and Horses pub on Abbeydale Road South, wants to rent part of Millhouses Park.

Ted Gunby from the Friends of Millhouses Park group, who presented the petition to Sheffield City Council said people were "incensed".

True North said it wanted to rent an unused section of the park, not remove it from public ownership.

"The pub wants to rent a space equivalent to 11 or 12 terraced houses," Mr Gunby said.

"People are very upset about the loss of green space and this inappropriate use."

"Not long ago the park was a no-go area and I couldn't let my children go there but the Friends group have drawn in £700,000 and invested it in the park," he added.

"We are working in very close partnership with Parks and Countrysides to transform it.

"We collected 200 signatures in half-an-hour because people are incensed by this."

'Family area'

However, Kane Yeardley of True North, said: "We believe the title of the petition was misleading and the trouble is that there is no control over who votes. How many votes were actually by people who live in Sheffield?

"We have had so many people wanting us to start our own petition who are annoyed that the coverage is all negative."

"At the end of the day we're looking to create a safe family area away from the road that our customers can relax in," he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption A formal planning application has not yet been submitted

Millhouses Park was awarded a Green Flag in 2017.

A formal planning application has not been submitted and the council said any proposals would be discussed with locals.