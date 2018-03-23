Image copyright PA Image caption The 45-year-old ex-soldier was elected with 2,584 votes

Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis has been chosen as the Labour candidate for the role of Sheffield City Region mayor.

Former soldier Mr Jarvis, 45, was elected with 2,584 votes, beating rival, city councillor Ben Curran, who got 1,903.

This week, the party's National Executive Committee ruled no-one could serve in two elected roles.

May's ballot will see voters choose South Yorkshire's first directly elected mayor.

Mr Jarvis said he was "proud to have been chosen" and "grateful for the opportunity to serve".

Mr Jarvis added: "The election of mayor comes at a pivotal moment for the Sheffield City Region.

"To make the most of new opportunities, our first mayor will need to work with both local and national government to negotiate the best possible deal for the people of South Yorkshire."

The ruling by Labour's National Executive Committee throws into doubt whether Mr Jarvis would be able to continue as MP.

It is unclear whether he would have to give up his parliamentary seat before he contested the mayoral position or only give it up if he won the vote.

Alternatively, he could even ignore the party and refuse to give up his seat if he became mayor.

Analysis by James Vincent, BBC Look North political editor

Decisions, decisions, decisions.

Dan Jarvis' selection as Labour's candidate creates a dilemma from the Barnsley MP - and perhaps a bigger problem for his party.

As voting was wrapping up in the nomination process Labour decided to pass a rule that told its MPs they couldn't have any other major elected role at the same time. Odd timing as that only applied to one of the candidates. But now Mr Jarvis faces having to leave the House of Commons if he becomes mayor - or stay as an MP and turn down the mayor's job.

There is of course a third option. Dan Jarvis has always said he wanted to do both jobs - at least for two years while he moulds South Yorkshire devolution into a plan involving the whole county. I'm not sure he'll readily accept having to stand down.

This all could become a big mess for Labour.