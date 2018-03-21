Image copyright PA Image caption The victims were targeted via Facebook and WhatsApp, police said

Four men in South Yorkshire have fallen victim to so-called "sextortion" in the space of a week, police have said.

The men, from Sheffield and Rotherham, were lured in through social media and blackmailed after they were duped into performing sexual acts in front of a webcam.

Three of the victims were told to pay a large sum of money to stop the secretly recorded footage being shared online.

Det Con Greg Dakin urged people to be careful about who they befriend online.

Police said the men were targeted via Facebook and WhatsApp over the period of 27 February to 6 March.

He added: "Typically there are two types of demand made to the victim, either for further indecent photographs of the victim to be forwarded. Or a demand for money, which was the case in three of these four reported incidents.

"Consider very carefully about who you befriend online, especially if you are considering sharing anything intimate with them."