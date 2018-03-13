Jarvin Blake stabbing: Second man arrested
A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a father of three from Sheffield.
Jarvin Blake, 22, was stabbed in the Burngreave area of the city, in what police say was a targeted attack, on Thursday.
A 25-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted wounding.
A 24-year-old man from Pitsmoor was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.
South Yorkshire Police said the 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding and perverting the course of justice following a series of warrants.
Mr Blake, 22, from Gleadless, was attacked by a group of men who had got out of a car on Catherine Street in Burngreave at about 15:00 on Thursday.
He died in hospital as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound.
Police have appealed for information, particularly from parents "doing the school run" on or near Catherine Street at the time of the attack.
A 23-year-old man was also injured during the incident.