Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jarvin Blake was stabbed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Thursday

A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a father of three from Sheffield.

Jarvin Blake, 22, was stabbed in the Burngreave area of the city, in what police say was a targeted attack, on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted wounding.

A 24-year-old man from Pitsmoor was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police said the 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding and perverting the course of justice following a series of warrants.

Image caption The stabbing took place on Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, police said

Mr Blake, 22, from Gleadless, was attacked by a group of men who had got out of a car on Catherine Street in Burngreave at about 15:00 on Thursday.

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound.

Police have appealed for information, particularly from parents "doing the school run" on or near Catherine Street at the time of the attack.

A 23-year-old man was also injured during the incident.