A post-mortem examination found Jarvin Blake died as a result of a stab wound

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a father-of-three was fatally stabbed in the street in Sheffield.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after he was wounded in Brackley Street, Burngreave, at about 15:00 GMT on Thursday.

The arrested 24-year-old man, from Pitsmoor, was also held on suspicion of attempted wounding and perverting the course of justice.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Mr Blake was attacked by a group of men who had got out of a car in nearby Catherine Street. Officers believe it was a targeted attack.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound.

Image caption The stabbing took place on Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, police said

On Saturday, South Yorkshire Police appealed to parents "doing the school run" on or near Catherine Street at the time of the attack for information.

A 23-year-old man also injured during the incident is now in a stable condition.